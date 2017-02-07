11:03 am, February 8, 2017
Army suspends coach for 2 weeks in ‘WakeyLeaks’ case

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:27 pm 02/07/2017 01:27pm
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army has suspended defensive coordinator Jay Bateman for two weeks for mishandling information about the Wake Forest football team.

West Point also fined Bateman $25,000 for his role in the so-called WakeyLeaks scandal and ordered him to attend ethics training. The academy said it will use the forfeited money for such training for the athletics staff.

Wake Forest said a former assistant coach-turned-broadcaster leaked or attempted to leak plays to opponents. Army, Louisville and Virginia Tech said they were tipped off to game information by Wake radio announcer Tommy Elrod.

The Army investigation concluded last week and found that Bateman and former assistant coach Ray McCartney had obtained information not intended for the public and took actions to conceal it and its source.

The Atlantic Coast Conference fined Louisville and Virginia Tech $25,000 each in December.

