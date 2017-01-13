W. Michigan hires Tim Lester as new coach

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Western Michigan has hired former Purdue assistant Tim Lester as its football coach.

The school announced the move Friday night on Twitter.

Lester was Purdue’s quarterbacks coach this past season. He takes over the Broncos after P.J. Fleck left to become Minnesota’s coach this month.

WMU is coming off a tremendous season in which the Broncos went undefeated until they lost the Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl. The team not only has to replace Fleck, but it also loses its dynamic quarterback-receiver tandem of Zach Terrell and Corey Davis. They’re both seniors.

Lester was a star quarterback at WMU from 1996-99, throwing for 11,299 yards and 89 touchdowns.

The school says Lester will meet with reporters Saturday.

