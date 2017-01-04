1:45 pm, January 4, 2017
Texas hires Ohio State’s Beck for OC

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:35 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New Texas football coach Tom Herman has hired former Ohio State offensive coordinator Tim Beck for the same position with the Longhorns.

Hiring Beck fills one of the last major spots on Herman’s staff as he tries to turn a program after three consecutive losing seasons under Charlie Strong. The Longhorns haven’t played in a bowl since the 2014 season.

Beck also was previously the offensive coordinator at Nebraska and an offensive assistant at Kansas. He joins Texas after Ohio State lost 31-0 to Clemson last week in the College Football Playoff.

Contract details for Beck at Texas were not released Tuesday. Beck’s contract must still be approved by the university’s Board of Regents.

Topics:
Education News Latest News NCAA Football
