TCU backup quarterback tweets that he’s transferring

By The Associated Press January 2, 2017 3:05 pm 01/02/2017 03:05pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU backup quarterback Foster Sawyer says he is transferring, although he doesn’t say to which school.

He posted a tweet Monday that read “Thank You TCU!” and included a note that said he would be leaving.

Sawyer played in 12 games the past two seasons. He completed 37 of 82 passes (45 percent) for 433 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

After redshirting in 2014, Sawyer played behind Trevone Boykin in 2015 and Kenny Hill this season. Hill still has another season to play for the Horned Frogs, who finished 6-7 after their loss in the Liberty Bowl.

