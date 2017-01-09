3:28 pm, January 9, 2017
STATS FCS Poll

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 3:24 pm 01/09/2017 03:24pm
The top 25 teams in the final 2016 STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (154) 14-1 3850 5
2. Youngstown State 12-4 3631 13
3. North Dakota State 12-2 3492 4
4. Eastern Washington 12-2 3428 3
5. Sam Houston State 12-1 3067 1
6. South Dakota State 9-4 2944 7
7. Jacksonville State 10-2 2776 2
8. Richmond 10-4 2666 12
9. Wofford 10-4 2532 19
10. Citadel 10-2 2386 6
11. Villanova 9-4 2225 9
12. North Dakota 9-3 2133 8
13. Chattanooga 9-4 2091 11
14. Central Arkansas 10-3 1798 14
15. Charleston Southern 7-4 1605 10
16. Grambling State 11-1 1496 16
17. New Hampshire 8-5 1323 22
18. Coastal Carolina 10-2 1164 15
19. San Diego 10-2 956 24
20. N.C. A&T 9-3 915 17
21. Lehigh 9-3 776 18
22. N.C. Central 9-3 716 20
23. Samford 7-5 624 23
24. Cal Poly 7-5 538 21
25. Weber State 7-5 284 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois State 167, Saint Francis U. 116, Princeton 83, Albany 65, UT Martin 31, Montana 30, Penn 22, Western Illinois 19, Fordham 17, Maine 17, Southeastern Louisiana 17, Northern Iowa 8, Kennesaw State 8, Duquesne 6, Southern U. 6, Northern Arizona 5, Tennessee State 5, Southern Utah 4, Stony Brook 4, Dayton 2, McNeese 2.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
