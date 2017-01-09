STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the final 2016 STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. James Madison (154)
|14-1
|3850
|5
|2. Youngstown State
|12-4
|3631
|13
|3. North Dakota State
|12-2
|3492
|4
|4. Eastern Washington
|12-2
|3428
|3
|5. Sam Houston State
|12-1
|3067
|1
|6. South Dakota State
|9-4
|2944
|7
|7. Jacksonville State
|10-2
|2776
|2
|8. Richmond
|10-4
|2666
|12
|9. Wofford
|10-4
|2532
|19
|10. Citadel
|10-2
|2386
|6
|11. Villanova
|9-4
|2225
|9
|12. North Dakota
|9-3
|2133
|8
|13. Chattanooga
|9-4
|2091
|11
|14. Central Arkansas
|10-3
|1798
|14
|15. Charleston Southern
|7-4
|1605
|10
|16. Grambling State
|11-1
|1496
|16
|17. New Hampshire
|8-5
|1323
|22
|18. Coastal Carolina
|10-2
|1164
|15
|19. San Diego
|10-2
|956
|24
|20. N.C. A&T
|9-3
|915
|17
|21. Lehigh
|9-3
|776
|18
|22. N.C. Central
|9-3
|716
|20
|23. Samford
|7-5
|624
|23
|24. Cal Poly
|7-5
|538
|21
|25. Weber State
|7-5
|284
|25
Others receiving votes: Illinois State 167, Saint Francis U. 116, Princeton 83, Albany 65, UT Martin 31, Montana 30, Penn 22, Western Illinois 19, Fordham 17, Maine 17, Southeastern Louisiana 17, Northern Iowa 8, Kennesaw State 8, Duquesne 6, Southern U. 6, Northern Arizona 5, Tennessee State 5, Southern Utah 4, Stony Brook 4, Dayton 2, McNeese 2.
Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.
comments