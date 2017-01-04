7:46 pm, January 4, 2017
Saban: Sarkisian knows the offense “inside and out”

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 7:38 pm 01/04/2017 07:38pm
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban says new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian knows the offense “inside and out.”

Saban said Wednesday that Sarkisian has worked on the game plans each week since arriving after the season opener and knows the players well. He announced Monday that outgoing offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be with the team in the national championship game next week against Clemson.

Kiffin left a week earlier than expected to begin his new job as Florida Atlantic’s head coach.

Saban cited the offense’s 25 negative plays in the Peach Bowl against Washington and said the Crimson Tide played with poor execution and fundamentals.

Saban says he doesn’t want to change the offensive philosophy but has other players he wants to get involved in the offense.

