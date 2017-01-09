4:57 pm, January 9, 2017
Purdue announces 5 football players enroll in school

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 4:48 pm 01/09/2017 04:48pm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — New Purdue coach Jeff Brohm says five football players have enrolled in school for the spring semester and will be eligible for spring practices.

Defensive end Kai Higgins, cornerback T.J. Jallow and offensive lineman Ethan Smart are all junior-college transfers. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Jallow and 6-6, 290-pound Smart both played high school and junior college football in Mississippi and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Higgins, a 6-4, 245-pound end from Chaffey College in California, will have three seasons of eligibility at Purdue.

Brohm also added two high school players who graduated early: 5-9, 168-pound receiver Tyler Hamilton from Hilton Head, South Carolina, and 6-3, 260-pound offensive lineman Jalen Jackson of Powder Spring, Georgia.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

