Playoff gives 3-year contract extension to Bill Hancock

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:50 am 01/11/2017 10:50am
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, has been given a three-year contract extension through June 2020.

The playoff’s Board of Managers announced the move Wednesday, citing his oversight of the popular event.

The playoff was announced in 2012, replacing the BCS, and began after the 2014-15 season. It is coming off Monday’s championship game in which Clemson rallied to beat Alabama 35-31 in a rematch of the 2016 game that was also a thriller.

Hancock previously spent 16 years with the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, including 13 years as its director. In 2005, he was appointed administrator of the BCS and became executive director in 2009. He was named to the same role for the playoff when it was created.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

