North Dakota moving basketball, football to new conferences

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 2:51 pm 01/26/2017 02:51pm
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The University of North Dakota is moving its basketball teams to the Summit League and its football team to the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

The programs currently compete in the Big Sky Conference. UND President Mark Kennedy and Athletics Director Brian Faison say the move to the Summit League in 2018 and to the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2020 will cut down on travel and renew rivalries, such as with North Dakota State.

The Big Sky issued a statement saying it understands and supports UND’s decision.

UND’s cross country, track, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis and volleyball programs also will move to the Summit League.

UND’s powerhouse men’s hockey program will remain in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

