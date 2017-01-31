Most 5-star recruits are committed heading into signing day

This season’s five-star college football recruits are a committed group.

There are 32 players who have a five-star rating on 247Sports’ composite rankings and only four enter signing day uncommitted. Extend it out to the top 50 and that adds four more uncommitted players.

So barring a spate of last-minute flips, this national signing day sets up to be low drama — though there guys will do their best will provide some suspense.

Marvin Wilson, DT, Bellaire, Texas

A 329-pound defensive tackle who teams are hoping could be an impact freshman the way Ed Oliver at Houston and Dexter Lawrence at Clemson were last season. LSU and Florida State are the top contenders, with Oklahoma and Ohio State still in the mix.

Aubrey Solomon, DT, Leesburg, Georgia

Solomon is the recruit who got miffed at Michigan because the school mistakenly sent him a thank-you note about attending a recruiting event he did not attend. Whoops. Well, Michigan is back in it along with Georgia and Alabama.

LaBryan Ray, DE, Madison, Alabama

The 260-pound pass rusher is uncommitted, but if he signing with anywhere other than Alabama it will be a surprise.

Joseph Lewis, WR, Los Angeles

Nebraska is trying to pry the 6-foot-1 receiver away from Southern California.

Austin Jackson, OT, Phoenix

Another player who could help USC close strong, but Pac-12 rivals Arizona State and Washington are in the mix.

K’Lavon Chaisson, DE, Houston

Could be new Texas coach Tom Herman’s big signing day get if he can keep the 220-pound speed rusher away from LSU and new Baylor coach Matt Rhule.

Devonta Smith, WR, Amite, Louisiana

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is attempting to keep the speedy 160-pound Smith from going to rival Alabama.

Jeff Thomas, WR, East St. Louis, Illinois

Thomas, who scored two touchdowns in the Under Armour All-Star game could wind up in Miami, but Illinois and Missouri are scrambling to keep him closer to home.

Jay Tufele, DT, South Jordan, Utah

The Utes want to keep him home, but USC and Ohio State want to take him away.

Tedarrell Slaton, OL, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

A likely Florida Gator unless Florida State or Michigan can sway him.

Willie Gay, LB, Starkville, Mississippi

It would sting Mississippi State to lose a hometown kid to LSU.

Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Los Angeles

Oregon has a chance to close strong under new coach Willie Taggart. Nebraska and UCLA also in the mix.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama or maybe Florida State? The recent departure of Tide receivers coach Billy Napier to Arizona State could be a factor.

Todd Harris, S, Plaquemine, Louisiana

LSU and Alabama are vying for the 180-pound defensive back.

Levi Jones, LB, Austin, Texas

Jones’ announcement is scheduled to be among the first on signing day when will choose between Florida State, USC and Florida.

