Las Vegas teen charged as adult in football player slaying

By The Associated Press January 20, 2017 3:39 pm 01/20/2017 03:39pm
Share
Richard Newsome appears for his initial court appearance Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. Newsome is accused of fatally shooting Richard Nelson, a former star football player at Chaparral High School in Las Vegas, and a freshman on the Missouri State University football team. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 17-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a Missouri State University football player during a fight involving their sisters in Las Vegas has been charged as an adult with murder.

Richard Allan Newsome Jr. stood in shackles and wasn’t asked during a brief court hearing Friday to enter a plea in the killing last weekend of 18-year-old Richard J. Nelson.

A judge scheduled a Feb. 6 preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, Newsome remains jailed without bail.

Defense attorney John Momot said outside court that Newsome plans to plead not guilty.

Newsome family members who attended the hearing declined to comment.

Nelson was a redshirt freshman last season at Missouri State University.

Witnesses told police Nelson tried to pull people away from his sister before he was shot.

