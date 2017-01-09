4:56 pm, January 9, 2017
26° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Iowa's Ferentz taps son…

Iowa’s Ferentz taps son Brian as new offensive coordinator

By The Associated Press January 9, 2017 4:46 pm 01/09/2017 04:46pm
Share

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has named offensive line coach and son Brian Ferentz as his new offensive coordinator.

Brian Ferentz played for the Hawkeyes before getting into coaching. He later spent four seasons in various roles on the coaching staff of the New England Patriots, serving as a tight ends coach in 2010-11.

Now 33, Ferentz returned to Iowa in 2012 as its line coach, and he added running game coordinator to his duties in 2015

___

More college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Iowa's Ferentz taps son…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Inside the Obamas' new home

The Obamas leave the White House Jan. 20, but they won't be going far. See photos of their new Kalorama house, inside and out.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football