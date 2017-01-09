Iowa’s Ferentz taps son Brian as new offensive coordinator

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has named offensive line coach and son Brian Ferentz as his new offensive coordinator.

Brian Ferentz played for the Hawkeyes before getting into coaching. He later spent four seasons in various roles on the coaching staff of the New England Patriots, serving as a tight ends coach in 2010-11.

Now 33, Ferentz returned to Iowa in 2012 as its line coach, and he added running game coordinator to his duties in 2015

