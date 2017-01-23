Indiana St. hires Curt Mallory as new football coach

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State has hired Curt Mallory as its new football coach.

The announcement came Monday and he will be introduced at a news conference Wednesday.

Mallory replaces Mike Sanford, who left last month to work on his son’s new staff at Western Kentucky.

Mallory spent the past two seasons coaching the secondary at Wyoming and comes to the Sycamores with a familiar name in coaching circles. His father, Bill, is the winningest football coach in Indiana history and also served as head coach at Miami (Ohio), Colorado and Northern Illinois.

After playing at Michigan, Curt Mallory spent 22 years as a college assistant. He’s had two stints at Michigan and Indiana and also worked at Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois and Akron.

