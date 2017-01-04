1:44 pm, January 4, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Hoosiers' new coach hires…

Hoosiers’ new coach hires 2 assistants, keeps QB coach

By The Associated Press January 4, 2017 1:36 pm 01/04/2017 01:36pm
Share

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — New Indiana coach Tom Allen has announced Mike DeBord will be the offensive coordinator and Grant Heard will be the passing game coordinator and receivers coach.

They replace Kevin Johns and James Patton, who were let go earlier this week.

Allen also said Wednesday that Shawn Watson will remain the quarterbacks coach after being promoted from offensive quality control coach for the Foster Farms Bowl.

DeBord returns to his home state after spending the past two seasons running Tennessee’s offense. He has previously coached in the NFL, was the head coach at Central Michigan and twice ran the offense at Michigan, where he coached Tom Brady and won a national championship.

Heard spent the past five seasons at Mississippi.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Hoosiers' new coach hires…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Around the White House

Holiday celebrations. Concerts. Everyday living. The official residence of the Obama family is always busy. Check out these memorable photos.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football