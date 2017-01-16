5:11 pm, January 16, 2017
Ex-Penn State leader must trim lawsuit against FBI director

By The Associated Press January 16, 2017 4:58 pm 01/16/2017 04:58pm
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge has ordered Penn State’s former president to pare down his defamation lawsuit against former FBI director Louis Freeh.

Graham Spanier (SPAN’-yer) is suing Freeh over the 2012 report he issued on Penn State’s handling of the Jerry Sandusky sex assault case.

Spanier’s 110-page lawsuit references Freeh’s consulting work on far-ranging cases including the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

But Judge Robert Eby on Monday threw out the lawsuit and told Spanier’s lawyers to refile it within 60 days. They vowed to do so. Neither Spanier nor Freeh attended the Centre County hearing.

Spanier says the report harmed his reputation and income, and he is seeking damages.

He and Penn State are countersuing each other. Spanier is also trying to have criminal charges stemming from the Sandusky investigation dismissed.

