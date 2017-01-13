8:07 am, January 13, 2017
Ex-Michigan State player Cox agrees to resolve assault case

By The Associated Press January 13, 2017 7:46 am 01/13/2017 07:46am
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State defensive back Demetrious Cox has agreed to pay $1,085 in fines and restitution to resolve a misdemeanor assault case.

Court records say Cox will avoid jail time under a plea agreement that reduces the charge to a civil infraction of littering.

Police records say Cox was arrested at 3 a.m. on Nov. 24 in East Lansing after punching a cab driver. He didn’t play at Penn State afterward due to what coach Mark Dantonio called a violation of team rules.

East Lansing City Attorney Thomas Yeadon tells the Lansing State Journal (http://on.lsj.com/2ik7lfX ) that the plea agreement was “fairly typical” for misdemeanor cases. He says the resolution was appropriate based on the circumstances surrounding the case.

Cox, a Pennsylvania native, previously told newspaper he’d been “falsely accused.”

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

