Ex-Division III player facing murder charge released on bond

By The Associated Press January 30, 2017 3:12 pm 01/30/2017 03:12pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Division III football player facing a first-degree murder charge has been released from custody after posting bond.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Hillary Martin confirmed Monday that William Riley Gaul has been released from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility. Gaul has a Feb. 13 court date.

Gaul was a freshman receiver for Maryville (Tennessee) College last November when he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emma Walker. Gaul was dismissed from the team after the arrest.

Gaul was indicted this month on counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder. Bond was set at $1 million.

Sheriff’s officials said Walker was found dead inside her house Nov. 21.

