Ex-Division III football player indicted on murder charge

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 4:24 pm 01/23/2017 04:24pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Division III college football player facing a first-degree murder charge has been indicted.

William Riley Gaul was a freshman receiver for Maryville (Tennessee) College last November when he was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emma Walker in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gaul was dismissed from the team after the arrest.

According to an indictment handed down last week, Gaul faces counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated stalking, theft, tampering with evidence, reckless endangerment, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony and felony murder.

Bond has been set at $1 million.

Knox County sheriff’s officials said Walker was found dead of a gunshot wound inside her house Nov. 21. Officials said evidence indicated Gaul fired shots into her bedroom from outside the house while she slept.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

Topics:
Education News Entertainment News Latest News NCAA Football
NCAA Football