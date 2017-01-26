11:59 am, January 27, 2017
Ex-Baylor officer sues school claiming retaliatory firing

By The Associated Press January 26, 2017 12:12 pm
WACO, Texas (AP) — A former financial aid officer at Baylor is suing the university claiming it fired her in retaliation after she sought to reinstate a football player’s scholarship.

Lyn Kinyon filed the federal lawsuit Wednesday in Waco, arguing Baylor violated federal Title IX protections when she was fired last year.

The lawsuit says the unnamed football player filed an appeal after Baylor revoked his scholarship under the claim he wasn’t truthful about his academic standing at a prior school. Kinyon says Baylor had also raised concerns about a sexual assault claim against him.

Kinyon was chairwoman of an appeals committee that determined the claims were unsubstantiated.

Baylor says in a statement that her lawsuit is without merit.

At least three lawsuits have been filed over the school’s handling of sex assault allegations.

