TRAFFIC ALERT In Northeast D.C., inbound New York Avenue is blocked beyond 9th Street/ Brentwood Pkwy.

Clemson’s Swinney wins second straight Bear Bryant award

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 10:47 pm 01/11/2017 10:47pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Dabo Swinney won his second straight Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award Wednesday night, two days after leading Clemson to its first national championship in 35 years,

Swinney is only the second coach to win the award twice, joining Chris Petersen — the winner in 2006 and 2009 at Boise State — and the first to win it in back-to-back seasons.

Swinney led Clemson to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game, avenging last year’s loss to Alabama on Monday night with a 35-31 victory over the Crimson Tide. Sweeny is 89-28 in eight seasons at Clemson.

Barry Alvarez, the long-time Wisconsin coach and current athletic director, received the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement award.

