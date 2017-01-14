Clemson football fans turn out to honor national champions

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Thousands of smiling, cheering football fans are turning out for the biggest party Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has thrown yet at Death Valley to celebrate the school’s first national championship in 35 years.

Last year, more than 30,000 people showed up for Swinney’s pizza party when Clemson was picked for its first College Football Playoff berth after the 2015 season. The gathering Saturday may top that, with more than 50,000 fans expected along the parade route through town and in the stadium.

Clemson won the title with a 35-31 victory over defending national champ Alabama last Monday night. Deshaun Watson connected with Hunter Renfrow on a 2-yard TD pass with one second left.

The fans loudly cheered that moment when it was shown on the stadium’s video board.

