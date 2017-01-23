Brohm adds Derrick Jackson to new Purdue football staff

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has hired Derrick Jackson as an assistant coach.

Jackson becomes the eighth full-time staff member to join Purdue’s staff since Brohm took the job Dec. 5.

The former Duke defensive back spent the past five seasons at Wake Forest, the last three as cornerbacks coach and in charge of the field goal and extra point block teams. He also served as defensive backs coach in 2013 and outside linebackers coach in 2012.

Jackson was Syracuse’s co-defensive coordinator in 2008 and the defensive line coach at Michigan State in 2006.

He also has worked at Rice, Akron, Northern Illinois, Army and State University of West Georgia and had NFL fellowships with the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

