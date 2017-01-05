4:48 pm, January 5, 2017
Ash names Lester Erb as Rutgers running backs coach

By The Associated Press January 5, 2017 4:38 pm 01/05/2017 04:38pm
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has hired longtime assistant coach Lester Erb as its running backs coach.

Coach Chris Ash announced the hiring on Thursday.

Erb replaces Zak Kuhr, who left to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Erb has more than 25 years of coaching experience mostly in the Big Ten Conference, including 13 seasons at Iowa. He spent the previous four seasons at Nevada, where he served as running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 2013-15 before holding the post of assistant head coach and wide receivers coach in 2016.

Erb was twice recognized by Rivals.com as one of the nation’s top 25 recruiters, in 2005 and 2011.

A former receiver at Bucknell, Erb also has coached at Hobart College and Syracuse, and he spent two seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens.

More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

