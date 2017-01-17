12:41 am, January 17, 2017
Arkansas tabs Rhoads as new defensive coordinator

By The Associated Press January 17, 2017 12:31 am 01/17/2017 12:31am
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas coach Bret Bielema says on Twitter that the school has promoted former Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads to defensive coordinator.

The hiring was confirmed by a school spokesman.

Rhoads, who worked as the defensive backs coach last season for the Razorbacks, replaces Robb Smith, who was hired last week for the same position at Minnesota. Arkansas was 76th in the country in total defense last season, allowing 426.6 yards per game and 6.75 yards per play while finishing 7-6.

Rhoads, 49, was 32-55 in seven seasons with the Cyclones before being fired following the 2015 season. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Auburn, Pittsburgh and Iowa State.

