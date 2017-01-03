6:16 pm, January 3, 2017
Minnesota fires coach Tracy Claeys

By The Associated Press January 3, 2017 6:12 pm 01/03/2017 06:12pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota has fired coach Tracy Claeys. The move comes two weeks after the football program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

The school announced the decision on Tuesday night. Claeys met with athletic director Mark Coyle on Tuesday. Coyle says in a statement that he needed to address “challenges in recruiting, ticket sales and the culture of the program.”

The Golden Gophers went 9-4 this season and beat Washington State 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team just a week before the game. The players ultimately decided not to boycott the game.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

