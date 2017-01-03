AP source: Indiana to hire DeBord as offensive coordinator

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that new Indiana coach Tom Allen will hire Mike DeBord as offensive coordinator.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because an official announcement has not yet been made.

DeBord replaces Kevin Johns, who served in the same role under former coach Kevin Wilson.

Rivals.com first reported that the 60-year-old DeBord was leaving Tennessee after two seasons as offensive coordinator. Last season, the Volunteers finished 9-4 and won the Music City Bowl with an offense that ranked 24th in the FBS in scoring (36.4 points) and 40th in yards (443.7).

DeBord also has worked in the NFL, was offensive coordinator during Michigan’s 1997 national championship season and spent four seasons as Central Michigan’s head coach.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments