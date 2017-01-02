4:18 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » 2 players with D-III…

2 players with D-III McMurry arrested in Fort Worth slaying

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 10:21 pm 01/25/2017 10:21pm
Share

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Two football players at NCAA Division III McMurry University have been arrested on murder warrants issued by investigators of a fatal shooting at a Fort Worth apartment.

Taylor County jail officials say 19-year-old Ryan Tyrell McBeth of Fort Worth and 18-year-old Dontrell Lamond Dock of Conroe are held on capital murder warrants out of Tarrant County. Bonds were set at $250,000 each after their arrests Wednesday on McMurry’s Abilene campus. A jail booking clerk said there was no record of attorneys for the pair.

A Fort Worth police spokeswoman says they are suspects in the Jan. 11 fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near Cobb Park in southern Fort Worth.

A McMurry spokesman didn’t answer a request for comment.

As a defensive back, McBeth returned three interceptions for 94 yards in his 2016 junior season. As a running back, Dock gained 61 yards in 18 carries and caught four passes for 26 yards in six games played in his 2016 sophomore season.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Education News Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » 2 players with D-III…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football