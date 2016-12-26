10:34 pm, December 26, 2016
45° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

NCAA Football

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Clemson, Ohio State back…

Clemson, Ohio State back in Arizona for another postseason

By The Associated Press December 26, 2016 9:51 pm 12/26/2016 09:51pm
Share
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson walks across the tarmac after arriving with his team at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, in Phoenix. Clemson will play Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the college football playoff semifinal on Dec. 31, 2016. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

PHOENIX (AP) — Clemson is back in Arizona, hoping to celebrate a College Football Playoff victory in the same stadium the Tigers lamented coming up just short of a national championship last season.

Ohio State’s last postseason game was also here, though the memories for the Buckeyes are much better.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson landed at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport late Monday afternoon about an hour apart. The Buckeyes and Tigers are both making their second trips to the College Football Playoff and will meet Saturday in Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Coach Dabo Swinney has been selling his team on putting last season’s 45-40 championship game loss to Alabama behind it by winning this trip to University of Phoenix Stadium.

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff before falling short last season. The Buckeyes finished off 2015 with a 44-28 victory against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

“We’re here for a reason,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said. “We’re here to enjoy the sunshine, the dessert and most importantly to put on a good performance against a great football team in Clemson. I couldn’t imagine being in a better place with a better group of people than my players and my coaching staff.”

Both coaches said all their players had made the trip to Arizona.

The Tigers and Buckeyes last played in the 2014 Orange Bowl, with Clemson winning 40-35. This will be the second matchup of Swinney and Meyer.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Football
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Football » Clemson, Ohio State back…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP picks its top 2016 DC-area images

As 2017 approaches, here’s a look back at some of the best images that have appeared on WTOP.com from our photographers.

Recommended
Latest

NCAA Football