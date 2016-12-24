3:38 pm, December 24, 2016
Lindenwood linebacker wins small-college defensive award

By The Associated Press December 24, 2016 3:18 pm 12/24/2016 03:18pm
Connor Harris of Lindenwood, who made more tackles than any other college player, is the winner of this year’s Cliff Harris Award.

The award is given annually to the top defender in small-college football. The Harrises are not related.

Harris ended his career with 633 tackles for the NCAA Division II school located in St. Charles, Missouri. As a senior, he had double-digit tackles in all but one game.

The award honors Cliff Harris, who went undrafted out of Ouachita Baptist and later played safety in five Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.

To be eligible, a player must be in NCAA divisions II or III or the NAIA. The award is presented by the Little Rock Touchdown Club and the Wright, Lindsey, Jennings law firm.

(Corrects spelling of Connor)

___

For more information on the award: www.cliffharrisaward.com

