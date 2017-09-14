501.5
Utah signs guard Devante Doutrive, plans to redshirt

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 3:42 pm 09/14/2017 03:42pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has signed shooting guard Devante Doutrive to a letter of intent. He plans to redshirt during the 2017-18 season.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pounder from Woodland Hills, California, averaged 22.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.7 steals and won a state title at Birmingham High School last season.

Doutrive was ranked a four-star prospect by Scout and ESPN. Scout reported he received offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Gonzaga and UTEP.

Utah lost four of its top six scorers from the 2016-17 season. Kyle Kuzma was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers No. 27 overall in the NBA Draft and Lorenzo Bonam graduated. Devon Daniels and JoJo Zamora both left the program.

The Utes open the season by hosting Prairie View A&M on Nov. 10.

