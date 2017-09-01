501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » South Carolina guard Bradshaw…

South Carolina guard Bradshaw leaving women’s hoops program

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 3:28 pm 09/01/2017 03:28pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has lost its second guard this week after sophomore Araion Bradshaw decided to leave the national champions.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley announced Bradshaw’s departure on Friday.

Bradshaw is a 5-foot-6 point guard from Boston, Massachusetts was expected to push fellow freshman Tyasha Harris and junior Bianca Cuevas-Moore for time in the lineup. But it was Harris who took control as the point to start Southeastern Conference play and helped the Gamecocks win the NCAA Tournament.

Bradshaw averaged less than seven minutes of action in 24 games.

Earlier this week, freshman guard Haley Troup left the Gamecocks and transferred to Missouri.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?