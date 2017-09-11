501.5
Man found incompetent for trial in college student’s slaying

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 6:54 pm 09/11/2017 06:54pm
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been found incompetent to stand trial in the slaying of a Western Michigan University student during a robbery.

MLive.com reports a Kalamazoo County judge on Monday agreed to accept the findings by the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry for Jordan Waire. Waire was ordered to undergo treatment at the center to render him competent for trial.

Waire and former Western Michigan basketball player Joeviair (joh-vee-EHR’) Kennedy are charged with murder and armed robbery in the 2016 shooting death of Jacobs Jones at the victim’s apartment.

Kennedy says they stole marijuana and about $25.

A status review for Waire will be held Nov. 17. A plea is expected Dec. 4 in the charges against Kennedy.

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette, http://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

