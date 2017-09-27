Conference tournaments highlight MSG schedule

NEW YORK (AP) — The Big Ten and Big East conference tournaments highlight Madison Square Garden’s 2017-18 college basketball schedule, one that also features Duke, Kentucky, Villanova, Louisville and Syracuse.

The Big Ten, for the first time, will hold its conference tournament at the Garden from Feb. 28-March 4.

The Big East, which is celebrating its 36th tournament at the Garden, will be held March 7-10.

Other events at the Garden this season will be the annual 2K Sports Classic, Under Armour Reunion, Jimmy V Classic, Gotham Classic and the introduction of “The Garf”.

The inaugural “The Garf” will be held Feb. 3 to honor the late Howard “Garf” Garfinkel who ran Five-Star Basketball Camp from 1966 to 2008. The matchup will have five-time national champion Duke and St. John’s.

The season kicks off with the 2K Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project. The semifinals, which will take place on Nov. 16, will feature Virginia Tech vs. Saint Louis followed by Providence vs. Washington.

Seton Hall meets Texas Tech and Temple takes on South Carolina in the Under Armour Reunion on Nov. 30.

The Jimmy V Classic returns to The Garden for the 15th consecutive year on Dec. 5, featuring a revival of the “old” Big East rivalry of Syracuse vs. UConn. National powerhouses Gonzaga and Villanova meet for the first time in their storied histories in the second game of the doubleheader.

Monmouth takes on eight-time national champion Kentucky in the Citi Hoops Classic on Dec. 9.

The Gotham Classic takes place one week later, featuring the 90th meeting between Louisville and Memphis on Dec. 16. The rivalry dates to 1949 with Louisville leading the series 53-36.

The Holiday Festival is Dec. 17, showcasing military academies and local rivalries. It will feature Army and Air Force in the first game and St. John’s and Iona in the nightcap.

Big Ten Super Saturday is the afternoon basketball game followed by the hockey game at night. On Jan. 20 Ohio State faces Minnesota in basketball and Minnesota meets Michigan State in hockey.

St. John’s will have five home games at the Garden: including Villanova, Seton Hall and Georgetown in the first meeting between former All-Americas Chris Mullin and Patrick Ewing.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.