501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » US women's hoops national…

US women’s hoops national team to train in Santa Barbara

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 3:10 pm 08/27/2017 03:10pm
Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. women’s national basketball team will hold its first training camp under new head coach Dawn Staley at the end of September.

The camp will be held in Santa Barbara, California, from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Staley, a former assistant who replaced Geno Auriemma as the national team coach, will be joined by four college coaches: Jeff Walz (Louisville), Michelle Clark-Heard (Western Kentucky), Jennifer Rizzotti (George Washington) and Sue Semrau (Florida State).

A list of players expected to attend will be announced later. The WNBA Finals are around the same time, so players competing in those won’t be available to participate in camp.

The U.S. already qualified for next year’s women’s basketball World Cup, which will be held in Spain. The Americans are two-time defending champions of the event held every four years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News NCAA Basketball Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?