US women’s hoops national team to train in Santa Barbara

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. women’s national basketball team will hold its first training camp under new head coach Dawn Staley at the end of September.

The camp will be held in Santa Barbara, California, from Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

Staley, a former assistant who replaced Geno Auriemma as the national team coach, will be joined by four college coaches: Jeff Walz (Louisville), Michelle Clark-Heard (Western Kentucky), Jennifer Rizzotti (George Washington) and Sue Semrau (Florida State).

A list of players expected to attend will be announced later. The WNBA Finals are around the same time, so players competing in those won’t be available to participate in camp.

The U.S. already qualified for next year’s women’s basketball World Cup, which will be held in Spain. The Americans are two-time defending champions of the event held every four years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.