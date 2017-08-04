501.5
Police issue warrant for former college basketball player

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 7:06 am 08/04/2017 07:06am
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police have issued an arrest warrant for a former Providence College basketball player because he did not register as a sex offender.

Abdul Abdullah pleaded guilty to statutory rape in 2005 in Georgia and moved back to Rhode Island after serving a six-month sentence. He told the Providence Journal (http://bit.ly/2wr2bkV ) on Thursday that he didn’t believe he was required to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested last month in Cranston on a warrant from Georgia for violating his probation. Abdullah said he was told his probation ended in 2006 as part of a plea deal, but prosecutors said there was no record he had permission to leave Georgia. He posted bond in that case, which is still pending.

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com

