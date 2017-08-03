501.5
Penn State’s Page fractures ankle at USA U23 camp

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 7:00 pm 08/03/2017 07:00pm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Penn State guard Teniya Page suffered a fracture/dislocation to her right ankle during an intrasquad game at the USA Basketball Under-23 camp on Thursday morning.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she was treated. She has been released and will require an orthopedic evaluation to determine her follow up care and treatment.

Page averaged 19.9 points as a sophomore at Penn State last season.

