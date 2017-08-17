501.5
Oregon State team near van accident deemed terror attack

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 1:33 pm 08/17/2017 01:33pm
The Oregon State men’s basketball team is staying at a hotel in Barcelona near where a van drove into pedestrians Thursday.

Oregon State issued a statement that said everyone in the team’s traveling party is safe. The Beavers are currently on a five-game tour of Spain.

Assistant coach Gregg Gottlieb posted to Facebook: “We are all luckily ok. Our hotel/restaurant is located right on Las Ramblas. This tragedy happened right in front of us as our team just sat down for pregame meal. Thoughts and prayers for all those that are were hurt.”

Spanish police have confirmed they are investigating the incident in Barcelona’s historic Las Ramblas district as a terror attack. The area is a popular summer tourist spot.

Oregon State said it has not yet determined the remaining schedule for the team, which was supposed to be on the exhibition tour until Aug. 25.

