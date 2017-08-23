501.5
Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle suspended for academics

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 6:14 pm 08/23/2017 06:14pm
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma forward Kristian Doolittle has been suspended from the university for the fall semester for failing to meet academic standards.

Doolittle started 25 games last season and averaged 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season as the team went 11-20.

Doolittle apologized Wednesday in a statement to his teammates, coaches, fans and the university. Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said Doolittle “made some poor decisions,” and that the university would encourage him as he works to earn the opportunity to rejoin the team. The final day of fall semester exams is Dec. 15, which is before conference play begins.

The Sooners expect to be much improved after adding freshman guard Trae Young.

