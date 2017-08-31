501.5
Minnesota’s Eric Curry out for season with left knee injury

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 7:37 pm 08/31/2017 07:37pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota sophomore forward Eric Curry will miss the upcoming season, after injuring his left knee during a pickup game.

The university announced that Curry tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus Thursday.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino said the team was “disheartened by the news” after a “tremendous summer” on the court by Curry. The native of Memphis, Tennessee, played in all 34 games in a reserve role as a freshman. He was third on the team in rebounds and blocks, averaging 5.5 points and 19.9 minutes per game.

The Gophers have experience with this kind of setback. Last year, forward Davonte Fitzgerald tore the ACL and damaged cartilage in his left knee during a noncontact drill in a preseason practice.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org

