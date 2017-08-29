501.5
Michigan adds Nwachukwu to basketball staff

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 3:11 pm 08/29/2017 03:11pm
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Chinedu Nwachukwu as director of program personnel for the men’s basketball team.

The Wolverines announced the move Tuesday.

Nwachukwu received a degree in economics from Michigan in 2010 and spent three years as a student manager under coach John Beilein.

He rejoins Beilein after spending last season as director of operations at Milwaukee. Before going to Milwaukee, he spent four seasons at Saginaw Valley State University as an assistant coach.

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

