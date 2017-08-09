501.5
Jontay Porter reclassifies, joining Mizzou this year

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:04 pm 08/09/2017 11:04pm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri announced Wednesday that prep basketball standout Jontay Porter has reclassified and signed as part of first-year coach Cuonzo Martin’s 2017 recruiting class.

The 6-11, 240-pound forward joins his older brother and father for what will be one of the most highly anticipated seasons in years in Columbia.

Porter, who recently completed his junior season in Seattle, averaged 14.3 points and 13.6 rebounds per game for undefeated Nathan Hale High School.

Porter’s father, Michael Porter, Sr., was hired by Martin as an assistant in March. His older brother, Michael Porter, Jr., then signed with the Tigers after initially committing to Washington.

The Porter brothers won a Missouri state high school championship in 2016 before combining to win another state title in Washington this season.

___

