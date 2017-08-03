501.5
Clemson adds ex-Tigers guard McIntyre to men’s hoop staff

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 3:58 pm 08/03/2017 03:58pm
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson’s second all-time leading scorer Terrell McIntyre has joined the men’s basketball staff as the director of player development.

Tigers coach Brad Brownell announced the move Thursday.

McIntyre played for Clemson from 1995-99 and was named to the all-Atlantic Coast Conference team three times. He finished with 1,839 points, second all-time behind Elden Campbell’s 1,880.

Brownell says he got to know McIntyre the past few seasons and wanted a former player as voice for his team to talk with, similar to what the football team has with former All-American linebacker Jeff Davis on its staff.

McIntyre, who says he is happy to be back with the Tigers, played 12 years in Europe after leaving Clemson. He was MVP of the Italian League in 2007 and 2009.

