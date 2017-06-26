502

NCAA Basketball

NC State adds grad transfer guard Sam Hunt to hoop roster

By The Associated Press June 26, 2017 4:59 pm 06/26/2017 04:59pm
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has added graduate transfer Sam Hunt to its basketball roster.

Coach Kevin Keatts on Monday said Hunt has signed his paperwork and will join the team this summer.

Hunt graduated from North Carolina A&T last month and this will be his final season to play in college.

Keatts says Hunt will bring depth to the backcourt as “a combo guard that can space the floor” with his shooting ability.

Hunt played two seasons at A&T and led the Aggies in scoring both years, shooting 35 percent from 3-point range last season. The Greensboro native spent his freshman year at Jacksonville before transferring to A&T.

