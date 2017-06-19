502

NCAA Basketball

Highly touted Ohio recruit follows Holtmann to Buckeyes

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — New Ohio State basketball coach Chris Holtmann has persuaded a top prospect to follow him from Butler to the Buckeyes.

The school said Monday that 6-foot-8 forward Kyle Young has signed to play for the Buckeyes next season. Young, a three-time Associated Press All-Ohio performer from Massillon, was recruited by Holtmann and previously had committed to him at Butler.

He joins guard Braxton Beverly from Hazard, Kentucky, and forward Kaleb Wesson from Westerville, Ohio, in Ohio State’s recruiting class.

Holtmann’s hiring at Ohio State was announced June 9, less than a week after Thad Matta’s 13-year run ended at Columbus.

