NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's national hoops champs…

Women’s national hoops champs pick up Penn State guard

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 4:07 pm 05/29/2017 04:07pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is adding some needed experience to its women’s basketball championship squad in Penn State transfer Lindsey Spann.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley announced Spann’s addition Monday. As a graduate, Spann is eligible to play immediately. Spann will bring some leadership and savvy to a squad that lost two junior starters in Kaela Davis and Allisha Gray since winning the NCAA Tournament last month.

Both Davis and Gray left early for the WNBA.

Spann is a 5-foot-6 point guard from Laurel, Maryland, who averaged 12.3 points a game the past three seasons. She ranks eighth all-time at Penn State with 143 3-pointers.

Spann will be the second transfer taking the court next season for the Gamecocks with Kentucky transfer Alexis Jennings eligible after sitting out this season.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Women's national hoops champs…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Memorial Day 2017

Images of Memorial Day 2017 captured from across the nation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NCAA Basketball