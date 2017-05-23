NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hemingway house changes hands,…

Hemingway house changes hands, still off limits to public

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 5:53 pm 05/23/2017 05:53pm
Share
FILE - In this July 30, 2007, file photo, the house formerly owned by Ernest Hemingway sits in the wooded landscape outside Ketchum, Idaho. The ownership of the Idaho house where Hemingway wrote some of his last works before killing himself in the main entryway in 1961 has changed hands but will remain off limits to the public. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ownership of the Idaho house where Ernest Hemingway wrote some of his last works before killing himself in the main entryway in 1961 has changed hands but won’t open to the public.

The Nature Conservancy earlier this month transferred the two-story, 2,500-square-foot house in the Idaho resort town of Ketchum to the Community Library, a privately funded public library.

Library officials said Tuesday that an apartment in the house will be renovated for a residency program for visiting writers, scholars and artists starting next year.

Hemingway experts say the famed author worked on “A Moveable Feast” and “The Dangerous Summer” at the house he owned from April 1959 until his suicide in July 1961 at age 61.

The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style NCAA Basketball Travel News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Hemingway house changes hands,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NCAA Basketball