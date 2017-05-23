Hemingway house changes hands, still off limits to public

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ownership of the Idaho house where Ernest Hemingway wrote some of his last works before killing himself in the main entryway in 1961 has changed hands but won’t open to the public.

The Nature Conservancy earlier this month transferred the two-story, 2,500-square-foot house in the Idaho resort town of Ketchum to the Community Library, a privately funded public library.

Library officials said Tuesday that an apartment in the house will be renovated for a residency program for visiting writers, scholars and artists starting next year.

Hemingway experts say the famed author worked on “A Moveable Feast” and “The Dangerous Summer” at the house he owned from April 1959 until his suicide in July 1961 at age 61.

The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.