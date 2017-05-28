Former UCLA recruit Kobe Paras transfers to CS Northridge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Paras has transferred from Creighton to Cal State Northridge and will be eligible to play basketball for the Matadors in 2018-19.

The 6-foot-6 guard from the Philippines returns to Los Angeles, where he played at Cathedral High before transferring to Middlebrooks Academy for his senior year.

Paras played 15 games with Creighton last season, totaling 70 points and 15 rebounds in 70 minutes. He had three points and a rebound playing 2 minutes in the Bluejays’ opening-round NCAA Tournament game against Rhode Island.

He originally committed to UCLA to play under coach Steve Alford, but last June the school said he had failed to meet academic requirements.

Northridge coach Reggie Theus said Sunday that Paras has the potential to be one of the best players in the Big West Conference and he’s expecting big things from him on the court. Paras will sit out the upcoming season because of NCAA transfer rules.