NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fiery tanker-truck blast on…

Fiery tanker-truck blast on California highway kills driver

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017 6:00 am 05/24/2017 06:00am
Share
Fire crews work the scene of a large fire involving a big rig Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in the area of Highway 99 and Applegate Road in Atwater, Calif. (Andrew Kuhn /The Merced Sun-Star via AP)

ATWATER, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a tanker truck is dead after a series of fiery explosions on a California highway, when his truck burst into flames as it was delivering gasoline.

California Fire division chief Mark Lawson told the Modesto Bee that the truck was carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline (34,000 liters) when it caught fire Tuesday morning along Highway 99 at the city of Atwater in the central part of the state.

Witnesses describe waves of fire rolling down the highway, and explosions sending people running from roadside fast-food restaurants.

The California Highway Patrol says the body of the truck driver was found later. His name was not released.

Lawson says authorities fear spilled fuel may also make its way into drinking water.

___

Information from: The Modesto Bee, http://www.modbee.com

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Fiery tanker-truck blast on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NCAA Basketball