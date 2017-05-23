NCAA Basketball

Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Duke rallies past Clemson…

Duke rallies past Clemson 6-3 in ACC tournament

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 11:40 pm 05/23/2017 11:40pm
Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Phillips had a two-run single after Michael Smiciklas’ RBI hit in the top of the eighth inning and Duke rallied past Clemson 6-3 on Tuesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Smiciklas also doubled and scored on a fielding error in the fifth, and Jimmy Herron singled in Max Miller with the tying run in the seventh as the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (29-27) scored five unanswered runs to overcome a 3-1 deficit and win the Pool D contest. Duke will face fourth-seeded Virginia on Thursday.

Reliever Nick Hendrix (3-1) pitched 3 1/3 hitless innings to get the win for Duke, which had 12 hits. Herron went 3 for 4 for the Blue Devils.

Fifth-seeded Clemson (39-18) built its lead on three solo homers, including leadoff shots in the first and second innings by Chase Pinder and Andrew Cox. Logan Davidson went deep in the third to make it 3-1, but Duke came back to end a two-game slide. The Tigers also committed two errors.

Topics:
Latest News NCAA Basketball
Home » Latest News » Sports » Other Sports » NCAA Basketball » Duke rallies past Clemson…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert

An explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena has killed and wounded dozens of people. Here are some images from the scene.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

NCAA Basketball