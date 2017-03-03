Yale crushes Cornell 90-63 to clinch Ivy’s No. 3 seed

9:52 pm, March 3, 2017
By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 9:44 pm 03/03/2017 09:44pm
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Anthony Dallier scored 18 points, Miye Oni had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds and Yale blasted Cornell 90-63 on Friday night to clinch the third seed to the Ivy League’s first-ever post-season conference tournament.

Princeton and Harvard have secured the top two spots respectively, with Penn (12-14, 5-8) and Columbia (12-14, 5-8) to conclude Ivy League play and determine the fourth seed on Saturday. Both Brown and Dartmouth are still mathematically alive for the four seed.

Yale (16-10, 8-5) took the lead for good, 14-12, with Oni’s 3-pointer with 11:47 left before halftime. Dallier made a 3 and layup for a 27-16 Bulldogs’ lead and they went to intermission up 40-27.

Matt Morgan had a 4-point play to bring Cornell to within 42-33 before Dallier responded with a 3 and Yale led by double figures the rest of the way. Eric Monroe’s 3-pointer with 8:51 left remaining put Yale up 75-45.

Morgan scored a game-high 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting for Cornell (7-21, 3-10).

